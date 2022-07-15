‘Stalemate’: Friends of Nanette Krentel gather in front of sheriff’s office, pray for answers 5 years after her death

ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - It’s been five years to the day since Nanette Krentel’s death made headlines, and brought more questions than answers into the lives of the people who loved the St. Tammany woman the most.

Krentel was shot to death, left to burn in the home she shared with her St. Tammany fire chief husband, Stephen Krentel. Since it happened in July 2017, no arrests have been made and, as far as her friends are aware, there are no new leads in the investigation.

They gathered outside of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening, lighting candles and saying a prayer for their departed friend.

“In the rising of the sun, and in it’s going down, we remember Nanette,” the friends said in unison. “In the rustling of the leaves and in the beauty of autumn, we remember Nanette.”

Krentel’s badly burned body was found inside the remains of her Lacombe-area home after fire burned the residence to the ground on July 14, 2017. An autopsy conducted by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office in the days following the fire confirmed her cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head, and the death was officially ruled a homicide.

Since then, Krentel’s friends have gathered yearly. They hope this will be the last time they gather.

“We’re still here, and we’re still waiting for answers,” said Lori Rando, Krentel’s friend who has been advocating on her behalf, refusing to let her memory die out. “We’re just kind of at a stalemate, and we’re just hoping that somebody will come around and say that they know something.”

“We die twice. Once when the last breath leaves our body, and then again once the last person says our name,” she continued. “We’re not gonna let Nanette’s name not be said until justice is served.”

In March 2018, investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office cleared former St. Tammany Fire District No. 12 Chief Stephen Krentel, in his wife’s death.

But since then, St. Tammany District Attorney Warren Montgomery has continued his own investigation. Reached for comment, a spokesperson said it is not their office’s policy to comment on ongoing investigations.

In 2018, Montgomery subpoenaed STPSO to hand over all records connected to the investigation into the death of Krentel. The subpoena stated such documents are necessary to an official criminal investigation being conducted because of material differences in the findings of the Coroner and Sherriff’s Office.

In a 2018 statement, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said he is unaware of any differences in the findings between the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office. He also stated that Dr. Preston with the coroner’s office is unaware as well.

However, Smith said he agreed to comply with the subpoena and provide a complete copy of the investigative file to the DA’s office.

“[Krentel’s family] have had very little to no contact with anyone from St. Tammany Parish in years,” Rando said.

“It’s very sad,” said Melissa Serpas, Krentel’s friend. “You know with technology and forensic and the things today, we just hope something breaks through and this is one of the cases that you hear about that years later they have the suspect and justice is served.”

The Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

