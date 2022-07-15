BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Texas hospitals delaying care over abortion law, letter says

Two more courts just pushed back on state abortion restrictions, and other cases are in the works. (CNN, SENATE TV, SENATE JUDICIARY COMM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Some hospitals in Texas have reportedly refused to treat patients with major pregnancy complications for fear of violating the state’s abortion ban, the Texas Medical Association said in a letter this week.

The association did not name the hospitals but said it’s received complaints that hospitals, administrators and their attorneys may be prohibiting doctors from providing medically appropriate care in some situations, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Texas law bans most abortions after about six weeks of a pregnancy. A total ban — that includes exemptions if a woman’s life or health is danger — will take effect in the coming weeks following last month’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

FILE- Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas. following the Supreme...
FILE- Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas. following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, on June 24, 2022. The Texas Medical Association says some hospitals in Texas in July have reportedly refused to treat patients with major pregnancy complications for fear of violating the state's abortion ban. According to The Dallas Morning News, the association sent a letter this week to the Texas Medical Board about the issue. The association received complaints that hospitals, administrators and their attorneys may be prohibiting doctors from providing medically appropriate care in some situations.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The letter, sent Wednesday to the Texas Medical Board, cited several examples in which medical care was delayed.

In one case, a central Texas hospital reportedly told a physician not to treat an ectopic pregnancy until it ruptured, the letter said. An ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilized egg attached outside of the uterus, is not viable.

“Delayed or prevented care in this scenario creates a substantial risk for the patient’s future reproductive ability and poses serious risk to the patient’s immediate physical wellbeing,” the letter said.

The Texas Medical Board confirmed it received the letter but a spokesperson said the board cannot confirm or deny any specific complaints.

The Biden administration issued guidance this week that said hospitals must provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk.

Texas sued Thursday over that guidance, arguing that the federal government isn’t authorized to require emergency healthcare providers to perform abortions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering...
Twin Span I-10 West reopens after overturned 18-wheeler caused hours-long shutdown

Latest News

Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker shot, grazed, 46 times by Akron police
Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in...
Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana Trump’s death
A baby was born on 7/11 in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.
Baby born on 7/11 in the parking lot of 7-Eleven
A groundbreaking was held Thursday for a Desert Storm memorial on the National Mall in...
RAW: Ground broken on national Gulf War memorial