Zack: The Summer doldrums are here

Little day-to-day weather change is expected with heat, humidity and pop up storms possible
Next 7 Days
Next 7 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:52 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It gets hard not to sound like a broken record at this time of year as we are fully intrenched in the summer doldrums.

Heat, humidity and pop up storms will rule the forecast as we round out this work week and head into the weekend. Highs will climb into the low 90s with about a 30-40% rain coverage expected each day. If you get a storm over your head, watch out for heavy rains leading to street flooding.

Looking ahead to next week, I see no reason to differ from the general thinking of nothing major changes. Storms will pop up each day and highs will continue in the low 90s.

All is quiet in the tropics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

