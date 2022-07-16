Gentilly man who threatened to shoot Mayor Cantrell over trash woes complying with probation, court told

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Gentilly man arrested last year for threatening to shoot New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell over garbage collection woes is complying with terms of his probation, a court was told last week.

Court records show 60-year-old Daniel Jenkins appeared in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court last Tuesday (July 12), where magistrate Judge Juana Lombard was told by a case worker that he was complying with probation terms established when he accepted a plea deal in April.

Jenkins was booked last September with a felony count of terrorizing, after leaving a recorded message with the city’s 911 call center in which he “threatened to go to City Hall and shoot Mayor Cantrell if he could not get trash service or someone to answer questions,” according to a New Orleans police arrest affidavit.

According to the report, Jenkins agreed to be questioned by officers who arrived at his home, and told them he “said something to the nature of shooting someone” because he was “sick and tired of the Sewerage and Water Board for charging him and him getting no service.”

Conviction on a felony terrorizing charge is punishable in Louisiana by up to 15 years in state prison, up to $15,000 in fines, or both.

But court records show District Attorney Jason Williams’ office offered Jenkins a deal under which he pleaded guilty on April 19 to misdemeanor counts of cyberstalking and unlawful communication, for which he received sentences of one year and six months that were suspended and deferred. Jenkins was ordered to pay $744.50 in court costs.

Jenkins is spared serving jail time under the agreement, so long as he complies with terms of his one-year probation, which include staying clear of any further trouble with the law, receiving alcohol and substance abuse treatment, going to anger management counseling and refraining from any further attempts to contact Cantrell. Jenkins also is prohibited from possessing or purchasing a firearm during his probation.

Last week’s check-in was the first status hearing of Jenkins’ probation. He is due back in court for the next check on Oct. 20.

