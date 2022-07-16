BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hannah: Summertime pattern this weekend

Afternoon showers and storms
Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Typical July days for this weekend - hot with a few afternoon showers.

Temperatures will be around average in the low 90s through the weekend. Afternoon showers and storms are possible each day, but most of the area will see sun through the day. Some storms could have gusty winds and heavy localized rainfall.

The work week will be similar, with a summertime pattern parking over the region. Heat climbs a bit through the week with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Spotty showers and storms are likely through the afternoon and early evening each day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Body of missing 2-year-old Houma boy, Ezekiel Harry, found in trash can, authorities say
Missing 2-year-old Houma boy found dead in trash can; child’s mother, her boyfriend arrested

Latest News

Red Cross responding to Hurricane Ida (September 2021)
Some Ida evacuees may not be reimbursed by their insurers; new law expected to remedy the problem going forward
Temperatures heating up midweek
Typical summer pattern into the weekend
Bruce: A bit of everything. Sun, clouds storms
Bruce: Same story different day as the south Louisiana summer rolls on
Next 7 Days
Zack: The Summer doldrums are here