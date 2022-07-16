Hannah: Summertime pattern this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Typical July days for this weekend - hot with a few afternoon showers.

Temperatures will be around average in the low 90s through the weekend. Afternoon showers and storms are possible each day, but most of the area will see sun through the day. Some storms could have gusty winds and heavy localized rainfall.

The work week will be similar, with a summertime pattern parking over the region. Heat climbs a bit through the week with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Spotty showers and storms are likely through the afternoon and early evening each day.

