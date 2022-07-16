BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

New Orleans woman celebrates 100th birthday on zip line with family

By Josh Roberson
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Laplace, LA. (WVUE) - At 100 years of age, New Orleans’ Angela Johnson isn’t afraid to take a leap of faith.

“She’s a dynamo!” said Johnson’s daughter Nancy O’Leary. “She’s always been pretty active and she likes a lot of excitement. So, this is perfect for her.”

Johnson turned 100 in June, and on Saturday celebrated the milestone by becoming one of the oldest people to ever take a ride on a zip line.

As the matriarch, Johnson went first, followed by three generations of her family, at the Zip NOLA swamp zip line course in Laplace.

“Yeah, I don’t mind doing it all the time, and what happened is I got all these grandkids and great-grandkids,” Johnson said.

O’Leary said staying active and spending time with her rambunctious family is what has kept her mother going all these years. She even recovered from a bout of Covid-19 last month that delayed her zip line debut.

“She did, she caught it early and she did fine,” said O’Leary.

“She loves family. So, whenever we get all the family together, she’s happy.”

And the secret to staying young, Johnson said, is to not take life too seriously.

“You don’t make a big thing out of little things,” she said. “Your health is an everyday thing. Use it. Enjoy it.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Body of missing 2-year-old Houma boy, Ezekiel Harry, found in trash can, authorities say
Missing 2-year-old Houma boy found dead in trash can; child’s mother, her boyfriend arrested

Latest News

New Orleans woman celebrates 100th birthday zip lining over Louisiana swamp
New Orleans woman celebrates 100th birthday zip lining over Louisiana swamp
Ariel Shelling, 24, was accused of stabbing a man to death just seven months after the Orleans...
Woman accused of New Orleans stabbing murder had domestic violence case refused by DA’s office months earlier
Donelon speaks on insurance woes
42,000 Louisiana homeowners dropped by insurance company Friday; State Insurance Commissioner addresses crisis
LPSO deputy involved in deadly crash claiming the life of a 33-year-old