Ranking the Saints: 16-20

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We start the Saints countdown with players ranked from 16-20.

16 - Will Lutz

Perhaps no injury had a more direct impact in wins and losses a season ago than our 16th ranked Saint, kicker Wil Lutz.

He didn’t play a single game in 2021, and his absence made a serious difference.

The Saints went through four kickers last season: Aldrick Rosas, Cody Parkey, Brett Maher, and Brian Johnson. They combined to miss five field goals, and seven extra points.

Those precious points proved costly, and some of those occurred in a couple of their close losses. It may have put them in the playoffs if some of them went through the uprights.

In 2022, Lutz is back, and will hopefully bring his trademark consistency with him. If he does, the Saints special teams should be back to one of the top units in the NFL.

17 - Paulson Adebo

At No. 17 is second-year cornerback Paulson Adebo.

As the seemingly endless amount of injuries ravaged the Saints season in 2021, Adebo was one of the few players to remain unscathed.

Adebo went from third-round pick to opening day starter. He started all 17 games, and as a rookie was frequently targeted by opposing offenses.

He wasn’t always perfect, but he always battled week in and week out. Adebo finished the season with eight PBU’s and three interceptions.

Adebo now heads into his second season projected to man the same spot at outside corner opposite Marshon Lattimore.

Year two, Adebo should only get better as the Saints secondary looks to be a strength of the team once again.

18 - Deonte Harty

The 18th rated player may be small in stature, but is no stranger to big plays.

Deonte Harty returns for his fourth season, though, he’s reportedly not happy with his current contract situation.

Harty is coming off his best season in New Orleans. As a receiver, Harty had a career high 36 receptions, 570 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He also averaged nearly 16 yards per reception.

Harty may not have quite the number of snaps at receiver as he did a season ago, but where he’ll undoubtedly make the biggest impact is in the return game.

Harty has been the best Saints punt and kick returner since Darren Sproles. The Saints will count on that dynamic ability in this part of the game once again in 2022.

19 - Andrus Peat

Checking in at No. 19 on our ranking the Saints countdown is longtime guard Andrus Peat.

Peat was one of several Saints to succumb to injury a season ago. He only played in six games after suffering a pectoral injury in the team’s Monday night win over seattle.

He should be a 100 percent for this season.

When healthy, Peat can be effective at the left guard position. Especially in the run blocking aspect of the game.

The former first-round pick heads into his eighth season in Black and Gold, and will be counted on again to protect Jameis Winston. Who’s also returning from a season-ending injury.

Along the interior of the offensive line, how well he and the rest of that group jells could determine just how good this offense is this season.

20 - Chris Olave

At No. 20 is the Saints first-round pick, Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave.

Normally rookies who haven’t played a down don’t land on this list. But olave fills one of the biggest needs on the team from a season ago, and the expectations are huge for him in 2022.

The Saints love his downfield, vertical receiving ability. Which should fit right in with the high-powered arm of Winston.

If the two can get on the same page quickly, Olave should have the type of instant impact that other young receivers around the NFL have had in their first year in the league.

In turn, it should reverse the fortunes of what was one of the worst wide receiver rooms a season ago, to possibly into one of the best.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

