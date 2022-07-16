BBB Accredited Business
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died. (Source: KCCI)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A person suspected of being infected by a brain-eating amoeba has died in Iowa.

The victim, a man from Missouri, was taken to a hospital earlier this month after visiting the beach area and swimming in the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County.

"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal. (SOURCE: KCCI)

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said the state park remains shut down.

While the infection is rare, health officials said it is usually fatal once a person is infected. Only four people have survived the 154 known cases from 1962 to 2021.

Officials said the infection cannot be spread from person to person and occurs if contaminated water gets into a swimmer’s nose. To reduce risk, swimmers should limit the amount of water going into their noses while in bodies of warm freshwater.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

