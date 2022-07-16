BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Woman accused of New Orleans stabbing murder had domestic violence case refused by DA’s office months earlier

Ariel Shelling, 24, was accused of stabbing a man to death just seven months after the Orleans...
Ariel Shelling, 24, was accused of stabbing a man to death just seven months after the Orleans DA's office refused a domestic violence case against her.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans woman accused of stabbing a man to death earlier this month in Mid-City had a two-count domestic violence case against her refused by Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams’ office seven months earlier, court records show.

New Orleans police announced Saturday (July 16) that 24-year-old Ariel Shelling was booked with second-degree murder in connection with the July 8 fatal stabbing of a man at the corner of Banks and South Broad streets.

The age and identity of the murder victim still have not been disclosed by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office. So it remains unclear whether the man found stabbed to death at 7:30 a.m. that day is connected to the domestic violence case against Shelling that was dropped last December.

Police said the man had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD said it found Shelling already jailed at the Orleans Justice Center after a July 13 arrest on a count of aggravated battery, for which her bond was set at $50,000. The department said homicide detectives “developed and positively identified Shelling as the perpetrator” of the fatal stabbing on July 8, and obtained a murder arrest warrant for her on Friday.

Shelling was re-booked with the murder allegation and was awaiting the setting of a new bond for that count on Saturday afternoon.

Court records show Shelling was arrested last Oct. 30 and booked with two counts of domestic abuse battery, for which Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Robert Blackburn set a bond of just $200. Two months later, on Dec. 28, Williams’ office notified the court it was refusing to prosecute the case.

Williams’ office did not immediately respond when asked to explain why the earlier case was refused.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Body of missing 2-year-old Houma boy, Ezekiel Harry, found in trash can, authorities say
Missing 2-year-old Houma boy found dead in trash can; child’s mother, her boyfriend arrested

Latest News

Donelon speaks on insurance woes
42,000 Louisiana homeowners dropped by insurance company Friday; State Insurance Commissioner addresses crisis
LPSO deputy involved in deadly crash claiming the life of a 33-year-old
Donelon speaks on insurance woes
Donelon speaks on insurance woes
Jason Williams trial preview
Orleans D.A. Jason Williams’ federal tax fraud trial set to begin Monday