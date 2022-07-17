BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

2022 MLB Draft: LSU infielder Jacob Berry has been selected No. 6 overall by the Marlins

LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - LSU infielder Jacob Berry has been selected No.6 overall by the Miami Marlins in the 2022 MLB Draft. Berry is the highest drafted Tiger since Alex Bregman was drafted No. 2 overall by the Houston Astros in the 2015 MLB Draft.

In his first season in the Southeastern Conference Berry had a .370 batting average with nine doubles, 15 homers, 48 RBI, and 47 runs scored. In conference play, he hit .400 with three doubles, five homers, 20 RBI, and 18 runs scored.

A product of Queen Creek, Arizona Berry was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and a second-team All-American selection by Perfect Game and the NCBWA and was named to a third-team All-America from Collegiate Baseball. He was also a second-team All-SEC selection as well.

The Arizona transfer was the Collegiate Baseball National Co-Freshman of the Year in 2021 and he played in all 63 games with 62 starts. He had a .352 batting average with 54 runs scored, 19 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs, and 70 RBI.

He was a consensus All-American and Freshman All-American and was a Pac-12 All-Conference selection and led the Pac-12 in RBI, triples, total bases with 167, and extra-base hits with 41 and ranked among the top 10 players in the conference in runs, hits, doubles, home runs, walks, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills

Latest News

The 5,700-square-foot sportsbook features four betting windows, 12 self-service betting kiosks,...
First look at Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s Casino
Coach Kelly will handle a ton of questions from the media on Monday concerning his QB position.
LSU kicks off SEC Media Days in Atlanta
LSU meets the media on Monday
OVERTIME PODCAST: SEC Media Days preview
New Orleans Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave (12), high fives...
Ranking the Saints: 16-20