6 juveniles escape Bridge City youth detention center, 1 still at large

BRIDGE CITY, La. (WVUE) - Six incarcerated juveniles escaped early Sunday (July 17) from the Bridge City Center for Youth. Five were quickly recaptured, officials said, but a 17-year-old from New Orleans remains at large.

The Office of Juvenile Justice did not publicly identify the escapee still at large, although state law permits the names of juvenile escapees to be released to the public.

The six juveniles escaped from the embattled facility at 3225 River Road at approximately 2:30 a.m., officials said. After the escape, the OJJ said the facility was placed on lockdown and local law enforcement agencies were notified.

Sunday’s escape was at least the seventh breakout from the Bridge City center in as many months. Since the beginning of the year, at least 20 juvenile inmates are known to have escaped the facility.

Five of Sunday’s escapees were recaptured sometime before 9:30 a.m., but the OJJ did not disclose when or where.

The escapee still at large has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCID) database, the agency said. The OJJ also said a command center had been established at the Bridge City facility to “gather, track and distribute information to assist in the apprehension.”

Angered by the frequent escapes and a June riot that required intervention from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team to put down, neighboring residents and JP council members have called upon Gov. John Bel Edwards to order the facility shut down.

Just last week, the OJJ discussed plans to move some of the facility’s most violent juvenile offenders to a wing of the Louisiana Institute for Women in Jetson. It was unclear whether any such planned transfer had yet taken place.

Less than three weeks ago, OJJ Deputy Secretary Bill Sommers told angry questioners at a Jefferson Parish council meeting, “We’ve not been good neighbors. We haven’t. To have that many folks go out, that many times, I can’t blame them at all. This is on us.

“We’ve got to be better. We’ve got to figure it out. We’ve got to keep the youth inside these facilities.”

After the council passed a resolution calling upon the governor to permanently close the facility, Edwards’ office responded with a statement that said:

“The community members who live near Bridge City are understandably concerned, and we took immediate action last week to increase security by bringing in additional personnel from the Louisiana Department of Corrections and the Louisiana State Police. The current plan will remain in place for as long as necessary in order to maintain the safety of the youth, employees and the surrounding area.

“We are working to ensure there will not be any other unfortunate disturbances like we have seen in the recent past. This is a top priority for my office. We know that improvements need to be made at Bridge City, and we are working with the Office of Juvenile Justice and other state agencies to develop a long-term plan to address the ongoing issues. This and other secure care facilities for our troubled youth are needed statewide, and we take seriously the care, rehabilitation and safety of the juveniles, the staff and the community at large.”

Anyone with information on the escapee is asked to call local law enforcement at 911 or the command center at (504) 401-3359.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

