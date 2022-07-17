Bruce: Summer pattern locks in through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The weather pattern is locked in on south Louisiana heat humidity and spotty pm storms. I do not expect may changes going into the new week. We are ending the weekend with more normal July heat and storms. And it’s not going anywhere.

Bruce: The south Louisiana summer pattern is locked in. Sun and clouds to start the next week as midday/pm spotty showers will pop. Not everyone will get the rain. if not highs will be in the lower 90s. Feels like 102° pic.twitter.com/oU8vJ9wzFW — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 17, 2022

Sunday will be hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s. Some hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible through the afternoon.

The work week will be very similar to the weekend. Highs sit in the low 90s through the start of the week, climbing into the mid 90s by next weekend as heat builds in the region. Rain chances will be the same rinse-and-repeat storms and showers each day.

The tropics will remain quiet over the next 7 days.

