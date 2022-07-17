BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Summer pattern locks in through the week

bruce: Sun and clouds to start; spotty storms to end the day
bruce: Sun and clouds to start; spotty storms to end the day
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The weather pattern is locked in on south Louisiana heat humidity and spotty pm storms. I do not expect may changes going into the new week. We are ending the weekend with more normal July heat and storms. And it’s not going anywhere.

Sunday will be hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s. Some hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible through the afternoon.

The work week will be very similar to the weekend. Highs sit in the low 90s through the start of the week, climbing into the mid 90s by next weekend as heat builds in the region. Rain chances will be the same rinse-and-repeat storms and showers each day.

The tropics will remain quiet over the next 7 days.

