First look at Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s Casino

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The long awaited opening of the Caesars Sportsbook inside Harrah’s Casino is almost here.

The casino is targeting an opening of Labor Day weekend for the Caesars Sportsbook. Week 1 of the college football season is that weekend.

The 5,700-square-foot sportsbook features four betting windows, 12 self-service betting kiosks, and a spectacular video and audio system. The sportsbook will be located next to the largest poker room in Louisiana, a 5,000-square-foot space boasting 20 poker tables and complimentary tableside beverages.

The openings are part of the ongoing $325 million transformation of Harrah’s New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans.

A 147-foot video screen and state-of-the-art, high-powered audio system will ensure customers don’t miss a single play and have continual access to up-to-the-second odds. In addition to seating for 140 patrons, the sportsbook will also feature a multi-display Fan Cave with a private viewing experience for up to 10 people, and a massive bar to accommodate 28 more sports fans.

“Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s New Orleans will be the foremost sports betting and viewing destination in the southern United States,” said Dan Real, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment. “This first-class sportsbook will offer an unmatched game-day experience for Louisiana’s passionate sports fans and our many visitors to the area. At Caesars, we recognize how important sports, entertainment, and hospitality are to Louisiana, and this sportsbook will showcase our continued commitment to the state and its people.”

You can currently bet on games at the Harrah’s temporary sportsbook until the new one is finished completion in early September.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.