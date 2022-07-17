BBB Accredited Business
Hannah: Typical mid-July conditions all week

Heat and afternoon storms
Next three days
Next three days
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are ending the weekend with more normal July heat and storms. And it’s not going anywhere.

Sunday will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Some hit and miss showers and storms are possible through the afternoon.

The work week will be very similar to the weekend. Highs sit in the low 90s through the start of the week, climbing into the mid 90s by the next weekend as heat builds in the region. Rain chances will be the same rinse and repeat storms and showers each day.

