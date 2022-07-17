BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU kicks off SEC Media Days in Atlanta

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The “talking season” is officially upon us with the start of SEC Media Days on Monday in Atlanta.

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly and players Jack Bech, BJ Ojulari, and Mike Jones, Jr. will meet with reporters on Day 1 of SEC Media Days.

Last year, the kickoff festivities were in Hoover, AL., but the conference decided to move the event around the South in the coming years starting with Atlanta. Nashville and other cities could be in the rotation going forward.

Coach Kelly will handle a ton of questions from the media on Monday concerning his QB position. Right now, no one has won that battle. Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels, and Garrett Nussmeier are battling it out for QB1.

Reports from SEC Media Days start on Monday afternoon on FOX 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills

Latest News

LSU meets the media on Monday
OVERTIME PODCAST: SEC Media Days preview
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry instructs kids during his football camp.
Jarvis Landry hosts football camp for kids from Lutcher
LSU Football
LSU adds three-star OT Paul Mubenga
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1)
WR Kayshon Boutte will wear No. 7 for LSU this season