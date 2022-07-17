LSU kicks off SEC Media Days in Atlanta

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The “talking season” is officially upon us with the start of SEC Media Days on Monday in Atlanta.

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly and players Jack Bech, BJ Ojulari, and Mike Jones, Jr. will meet with reporters on Day 1 of SEC Media Days.

Last year, the kickoff festivities were in Hoover, AL., but the conference decided to move the event around the South in the coming years starting with Atlanta. Nashville and other cities could be in the rotation going forward.

Coach Kelly will handle a ton of questions from the media on Monday concerning his QB position. Right now, no one has won that battle. Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels, and Garrett Nussmeier are battling it out for QB1.

Reports from SEC Media Days start on Monday afternoon on FOX 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.