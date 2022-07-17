BBB Accredited Business
One person injured in Uptown shooting Sunday afternoon

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was injured after a shooting in Uptown Sunday afternoon, according to NOPD.

The call was made around 4:12 p.m. The incident took place at the intersection of Nashville and Loyola Avenue.

When officers arrived they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

