One person injured in Uptown shooting Sunday afternoon
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was injured after a shooting in Uptown Sunday afternoon, according to NOPD.
The call was made around 4:12 p.m. The incident took place at the intersection of Nashville and Loyola Avenue.
When officers arrived they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.