One person injured in Uptown shooting Sunday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was injured after a shooting in Uptown Sunday afternoon, according to NOPD.

The call was made around 4:12 p.m. The incident took place at the intersection of Nashville and Loyola Avenue.

When officers arrived they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

