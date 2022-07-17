BBB Accredited Business
Woman booked with murder after New Orleans East stabbing victim dies at hospital

Kawonda Williams, 29, is accused of fatally stabbing a man Saturday (July 16) in New Orleans...
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old woman was booked with second-degree murder after a man she allegedly stabbed in New Orleans East died Saturday (July 16), police said.

Kawonda Williams was arrested by New Orleans police at the scene of the morning stabbing, which occurred at 9:14 a.m. in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The age and identity of the victim have not been disclosed, but the NOPD said the wounded man was taken by New Orleans EMS for treatment at a hospital, but did not survive the blood loss from his injury.

Williams initially was arrested on an allegation of aggravated battery by cutting, but was booked with the murder count after the man’s death was confirmed. If charged and convicted of second-degree murder, Williams would face a mandatory lifetime prison sentence.

Court records show Williams was arrested on an allegation of domestic abuse battery in March 2017, but that an Orleans Parish Magistrate Judge found no probable cause for her detention. The record shows no final disposition of that case.

Williams, who also was found to have three open warrants for her arrest out of Jefferson Parish, was scheduled to make her first court appearance Sunday afternoon on the murder allegation, when a magistrate commissioner was to determine whether bond would be set and in what amount.

