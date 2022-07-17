Woman shot Sunday afternoon near Canal Street theaters, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot Sunday afternoon (July 17) in the downtown New Orleans theater district, police said.

The victim’s age and condition were not immediately disclosed by the NOPD.

Police said the woman was shot at 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of Canal and Basin streets, an intersection that lies between the Joy Theater and the Saenger Theater. The victim was taken by New Orleans EMS personnel for hospital treatment of what police described as a single gunshot wound to her body.

The NOPD has not said if a suspect or motive in the shooting has been identified.

