Zack: Heat, humidity and a few storms rule the forecast

Highs over the next several days will be in the low to mid 90s
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the rinse and repeat time of year in weather as our upcoming outlook shows little day-to-day change even through most of next week.

The second half of the weekend will bring heat and humidity as highs return to the low 90s with maybe even a few middle 90s possible across inland spots. Those hot temperatures will yield feels like readings around 105 during the middle of the afternoon. There will be a chance for spotty storms, rain coverage around 30%.

Same story, different day is about all I can say going into the new work week. I do see some signs the heat may trend upwards through the week as a ridge of high pressure starts to strengthen across the nation’s heartland. If that ridge can position itself right by late week on into next weekend, we may see our highs start to soar into the upper 90s and heat advisories may be needed. We will see how things play out as time goes on.

All is quiet in the tropics.

