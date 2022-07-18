BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

2022 MLB Draft: Eric Reyzelman taken in 5th round by Yankees

LSU pitcher Eric Reyzelman (22)
LSU pitcher Eric Reyzelman (22)(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - LSU relief pitcher Eric Reyzelman has been selected in the 5th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees on Monday, July 18. Reyzelman was the third Tiger taken off the board joining the No. 6 overall pick Jacob Berry and the No. 78 overall pick in Cade Doughty.

In his first year at LSU Reyzelman, was second on the Tigers’ pitching staff in appearances with 29, and he posted a 1-3 record and a 4.04 ERA in 42.1 innings with 18 walks, 66 strikeouts, three saves, and a .200 opponent batting average.

One of his best outings last season came against Vanderbilt where he fired 3.2 shutout innings allowing no hits while strikingout six batters.

His first career win at LSU came against Tulane in which he struck out six of the eight batters he faced, Reyzelman entered the game in the fourth inning and allowed no hits and one walk.

Reyzelman was named to the Cape Cod League All-Star Team last summer, recording a 2.66 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 23.2 innings, and limiting opponents to a .212 cumulative batting average.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly is earning the trust of his players.
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly getting in sync with his players
SEC Media Days kickoff in Atlanta
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly earning the trust of his players
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
2022 MLB Draft: LSU infielder Jacob Berry selected No. 6 overall by Marlins
LSU second baseman Cade Doughty
2022 MLB Draft: LSU 2nd baseman Cade Doughty selected No. 78 overall by Blue Jays