Abortion rally set to gather in downtown Baton Rouge

Abortion rallies are drawing pro-life and pro-choice crowds across the nation.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Abortion rallies are drawing pro-life and pro-choice crowds across the nation. Monday, July 18 will be a big day in Louisiana.

19th Judicial District Court Judge Donald Johnson issued a temporary restraining order. It stopped the trigger laws in Louisiana from taking effect, at least until Monday’s hearing. Johnson will decide whether abortion clinics can still provide services until a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s law goes to trial in the future.

The hearing will take place at 8:30 a.m.
Monday, July 18 will be a big day in Louisiana.

Many are expected to gather at the courthouse in downtown Baton Rouge. Not only is the Capital City waiting to see what happens there, but people all over the state and country will be looking in.

This comes as demonstrators across the country have been rallying since the Supreme Court overturned fifty years of abortion protections on June 24th.

On Sunday afternoon abortion rights demonstrators packed the Minnesota State Capitol grounds.

We’ve seen other rallies in Miami, Georgia and Texas.

Hundreds have also gathered in Virginia with shirts and signs. Different lawmakers and advocacy leaders attended as they spoke and shared their stories.

The hearing at the 19th JDC will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

