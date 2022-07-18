BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hannah: Storm chances increase through the end of the week, meanwhile heat builds

Mid-July heat the rest of the week
Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The summer heat is on through the week, and there is a chance for storms before the weekend.

No relief from the heat on the horizon, other than a slightly increased chance for rainfall Thursday and Friday. Until then, temperatures will peak each day near the mid 90s with a chance for showers and storms each afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for the North Shore on Tuesday due to hot feels-like temperatures.

Thursday and Friday a surge of moisture along with a boundary could slightly increase the opportunity to see some moisture in the area, increasing coverage of showers and storms.

By the end of the weekend, heat will continue to climb past the mid-90s, well above average for the time of year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say