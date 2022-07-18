Hannah: Storm chances increase through the end of the week, meanwhile heat builds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The summer heat is on through the week, and there is a chance for storms before the weekend.

No relief from the heat on the horizon, other than a slightly increased chance for rainfall Thursday and Friday. Until then, temperatures will peak each day near the mid 90s with a chance for showers and storms each afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for the North Shore on Tuesday due to hot feels-like temperatures.

Thursday and Friday a surge of moisture along with a boundary could slightly increase the opportunity to see some moisture in the area, increasing coverage of showers and storms.

By the end of the weekend, heat will continue to climb past the mid-90s, well above average for the time of year.

