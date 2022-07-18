Kelly already understands LSU football and food are important priorities in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU head footballl coach Brian Kelly grew up in New England, and spent most of his coaching career in the Midwest. But he’s getting accustomed to the South pretty quickly.

“Understand now, I have a Boston, Midwestern, Louisiana accent now. It’s three dialects into one. It’s no longer family, I got all kinds of stuff to throw at you. Just be ready (smiling). The best? You know, it’s probably the crawfish etouffee. I don’t know how you top that. I would say also the grilled oysters. If you haven’t had grilled oysters, try that. That will get your cholesterol level up high pretty quickly. That’s pretty good, too,” said a smiling Brian Kelly.

Kelly wins wherever he coaches, and he thinks LSU will be no different.

“Well, I think fit is about the ability to run a program at the highest level. I’ve done it for 32 years. I’ve had success at Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, wherever I’ve been. So running a program and then player development, I think those are the most important things. I don’t think that needs to be geographical in a sense. I’ve gotten to love where I’m at in Baton Rouge. I love the people. They love football. They love family. They love food. That fits me really well. I guess I should have been in the South all along,” said Kelly.

Coach Kelly and the Fighting’ Tigers kickoff their 2022 season against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome on Labor Day weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.