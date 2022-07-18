BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly getting in sync with his players

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has spent a spring and a summer with his LSU Fighting’ Tigers. In that time, he’s starting to build a relationship with his team.

“Well, I think trust is a two-way street. They’re earning my trust, too. I think it works both ways. First of all, trust is about saying something and backing it up, and then continuing that relationship. We’re working on that relationship every day through deeds, through things that we put in front of them and say that we’re going to do for them, and backing it up, then asking them to do some things for us, seeing that they back it up,” said LSU coach Brian Kelly.

“He’s very technical and precise with everything he does. He’s like playing chess. He moves all the pieces in the manner he wants to. Also, the mindset he’s put on our team, accountability standpoints,” said Jack Bech.

LSU starts summer training camp in early August.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

LSU pitcher Eric Reyzelman (22)
2022 MLB Draft: Eric Reyzelman taken in 5th round by Yankees
SEC Media Days kickoff in Atlanta
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly earning the trust of his players
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
2022 MLB Draft: LSU infielder Jacob Berry selected No. 6 overall by Marlins
LSU second baseman Cade Doughty
2022 MLB Draft: LSU 2nd baseman Cade Doughty selected No. 78 overall by Blue Jays