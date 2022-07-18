LSU head football coach Brian Kelly getting in sync with his players

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has spent a spring and a summer with his LSU Fighting’ Tigers. In that time, he’s starting to build a relationship with his team.

“Well, I think trust is a two-way street. They’re earning my trust, too. I think it works both ways. First of all, trust is about saying something and backing it up, and then continuing that relationship. We’re working on that relationship every day through deeds, through things that we put in front of them and say that we’re going to do for them, and backing it up, then asking them to do some things for us, seeing that they back it up,” said LSU coach Brian Kelly.

“He’s very technical and precise with everything he does. He’s like playing chess. He moves all the pieces in the manner he wants to. Also, the mindset he’s put on our team, accountability standpoints,” said Jack Bech.

LSU starts summer training camp in early August.

