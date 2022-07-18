BBB Accredited Business
Man accused of Canal Street shooting had previous domestic violence case refused by Orleans DA

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of shooting a woman Sunday (July 17) in the downtown New Orleans theater district was previously arrested on domestic violence allegations and released when the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office refused the charges, court records show.

Police said a domestic dispute lead to Czar Nicholas, 45, shooting a woman around 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of Canal and Basin streets, between the Joy Theater and the Saenger Theater.

Woman shot on Canal and Basin
Woman shot on Canal and Basin

The unidentified woman was shot to her body and transported to the hospital for treatment, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Authorities have not disclosed the victim’s identity, age or condition.

Court records show Nicholas was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident on Dec. 13, 2020, accused of second-degree battery, battery of a dating partner and battery of a dating partner involving strangulation. But DA Jason Williams’ office told the court a month later -- on Jan. 19, 2021 -- it was refusing to prosecute the case.

Czar Nicholas, 45, is accused of shooting a woman after an alleged domestic dispute on Canal...
Czar Nicholas, 45, is accused of shooting a woman after an alleged domestic dispute on Canal Street.(WVUE)

It is unclear if the victim in Sunday’s shooting is the same victim Nicholas was accused of beating and strangling in 2020.

Williams’ office spokesman said in a statement that the previous case against Nicholas was refused for insufficient evidence, but offered no elaboration.

“The DA’s office takes domestic violence in our community extremely seriously, but in order to secure convictions, we need evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” the statement said. “In the previous matter involving Czar Nicholas, our office was unable to move forward with the case due to a lack of sufficient evidence.”

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Nicholas in connection to the Canal Street shooting. If you have any information on his location, you’re asked to call NOPD at 504-821-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

