BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Rare orange lobster rescued from Red Lobster

The rare orange lobster was named Cheddar in reference to Red Lobster’s famed Cheddar Bay...
The rare orange lobster was named Cheddar in reference to Red Lobster’s famed Cheddar Bay Biscuits.(Source: Red Lobster via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A super rare orange lobster named Cheddar is heading to a new home after being saved from becoming a meal.

Cheddar, whose name refers to Red Lobster’s famed Cheddar Bay Biscuits, arrived in a shipment at a restaurant in Hollywood, Florida. Staff members noted the lobster’s unusual and rare coloring and reached out to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The lucky orange lobster will acclimate at the scientific research facility before officially moving to the aquarium.

“Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them,” said Mario Roque, a manager at Red Lobster who led the rescue of Cheddar, in a news release.

The chance of finding an orange lobster is just one in 30 million, according to Ripley’s. That’s even rarer than finding a blue lobster, the chance of which is one in a million.

Mario Roque, a manager at Red Lobster who led the rescue of Cheddar, called the lobster an...
Mario Roque, a manager at Red Lobster who led the rescue of Cheddar, called the lobster an "ordinary miracle."(Source: Red Lobster via CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills