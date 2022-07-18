Several key government witnesses prepare to take the stand as DA Jason Williams heads to federal court Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams heads to federal court Monday (June 18) morning to face multiple felony tax charges. The trial is expected to last a couple of weeks with several key government witnesses taking the stand. But for cases like this, legal analysts say they’re pretty clear-cut.

“Tax cases are usually pretty dry because they’re basically a paper case. But every case, every trial, has some ups and downs you don’t expect,” said Joe Raspanti, Fox 8 legal analyst.

Federal prosecutors want to prove Williams and his former law partner and co-defendant-- Nicole Burdett-- defrauded the U.S. Treasury of more than $200,000 in owed taxes.

“I don’t like to predict defenses,” said Raspanti. “[But] They may say that we didn’t intend for it to be a crime. We weren’t trying to defraud the government, et cetera. It’s harder to do when you’re a lawyer rather than when you’re somebody who’s a lay person..”

Raspanti said the three government witnesses could make a defense harder for Williams and Burdett.

“They’re going to be like all prosecution witnesses. They’re going to help prove the elements of the crime beyond the reasonable doubt and they’re going to have to prove that the defendants knew what they were and that they did it anyway.”

Those witnesses expected to testify include:

- Westwego tax preparer Henry Timothy who Williams and Burdett are accused of allegedly conspiring within a scheme to inflate tax write-offs for Williams’ law firm over the course of a five-year period. Timothy already pleaded guilty to the tax fraud charge.

- Williams’ former law partner Robert “Bobby” Hjortsberg who pleaded guilty to his own misdemeanor tax charge.

- And Williams’ ex-wife Bridget Barthelemy who was recently charged with her own tax offense unrelated to Williams’ indictment.

“In the state of Louisiana, attorneys convicted of felonies are going to lose their license within 14 days of the verdict. That’s not at the end of appeals. That’s when the jury says guilty,” said Raspanti. “And it is my understanding that he would have to step down certainly within 14 days.”

The stakes are high. Williams and Burdett each face 10 felony counts related to alleged tax fraud conspiracy.

“The prosecution obviously wanted Nicole Burdett to plead out because she would have been a very valuable witness, but to-date she has not. She has a bigger thing going on than Jason does because she also has state charges, I believe from Medicare or Medicaid fraud out of East Baton Rouge Parish, and theoretically, she would have gotten wrapped up in a nice bow and worked out a deal for that and she’s chosen not to do it,” he said. “So they’re both going to trial as we sit here today.”

Should Williams be convicted on any of the 10 felony counts and be removed from office, an interim DA would take over until a special election is called by Governor John Bel Edwards.

Jury selection begins at federal court in New Orleans on Monday, July 18, at 8:30 a.m.

