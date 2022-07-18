Slidell woman killed in hit-and-run on Hwy. 190, officials say

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A woman is dead following a hit-and-run crash in St. Tammany Parish, officials report.

According to the parish coroner, Amanda Rose Hyneman, 33, of Slidell, was struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 190 near Judge Tanner Boulevard between Mandeville and Covington early Sunday morning.

Louisiana State Police said Hyneman was found on the roadway with severe injuries. She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

The cause of death is still under investigation, pending the results of an autopsy.

