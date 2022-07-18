BBB Accredited Business
Traffic stop in New Orleans East leads to a deputy-involved shooting Saturday night

Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27(Louisiana State Police)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East during a traffic stop Sat., July 16.

Just before 10 p.m., officers received a complaint about a reckless driver. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dowman Road and began to conduct a traffic stop.

As officers approached the vehicle, the driver began to accelerate toward the troopers in an effort to escape. The trooper then fired his weapon.

The vehicle then stopped and the driver was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

