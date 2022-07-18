Zack: Heat on the rise this week as hottest part of summer arrives

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The climatological hottest part of summer arrives the last two weeks of July and the first two weeks of August so here we are.

It’s going to start to feel it the next few days as heat levels begin to rise. Now each day will feature some storm activity but the storms won’t be enough to hold us down. Through the course of this week expect daily highs in the middle 90s with maybe even some upper 90s come week’s end. When you factor in the humidity with these temperatures, feels like readings will likely get into the 108 range later in the week.

I don’t see much relief from the heat in the long range as our only saving grace at this time of year would be a wet pattern and that just doesn’t look to be in the cards anytime soon. By next weekend more widespread upper 90s may be on the way.

All is quiet in the tropics.

