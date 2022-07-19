BBB Accredited Business
2-year-old girl dies from apparent drowning in St. Francisville Monday night

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A 2-year-old girl died from an apparent drowning in St. Francisville Monday night.

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman tells WAFB, that his deputies were called out to a pond near a residence in the 9700 block of US Highway 61.

Deputies tried to revive the girl at the scene with the help of firefighters and paramedics.

The 2-year-old was transported to the hospital where she later died.

No foul play is suspected at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Spillman asked the community to pray for the family at this time.

