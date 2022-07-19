BBB Accredited Business
Alabama court sets Sept 22 execution for 1990 triple killing

The clerk's office says 57-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to receive a lethal injection on Sept. 22.
The clerk’s office says 57-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to receive a lethal injection on Sept. 22.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court has set an execution date for a mentally disturbed truck driver convicted of killing three men in a workplace shooting rampage more than two decades ago.

The clerk’s office says 57-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to receive a lethal injection on Sept. 22.

Miller could still mount a legal challenge seeking to block his execution.

Lee Holdbrooks and Scott Yancy were shot to death at Ferguson Enterprises in Pelham, where Miller worked. And Terry Jarvis was killed at Post Airgas, where Miller previously was employed.

Another inmate is set for execution later this month.

