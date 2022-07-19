BBB Accredited Business
GRAPHIC: Gary Chambers releases chilling botched abortion campaign ad

FILE - Publisher and community activist Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his...
FILE - Publisher and community activist Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his campaign for the 2nd Congressional District seat after signing up for the race on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Chambers, a Louisiana candidate for the U.S. Senate burns a Confederate flag in his latest video ad, released Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Democratic congressional candidate Gary Chambers Jr., who is looking to unseat Republican Senator John Kennedy, has released a fourth campaign ad depicting a fatal botched abortion.

The ad falls in line with his previous three, which showed him smoking weed and setting a Confederate flag on fire, calling attention to anti-drug laws and racism.

Chambers’ latest video, released Monday, July 18, imagines an abortion gone deathly wrong in a post-Roe America.

The video, titled “A Real Life American Horror Story,” begins with a graphic content warning.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has placed women in danger. There is nothing ‘pro-life’ about restricting women’s rights,” Chambers tweeted.

In the ad, a young woman is seen lying on a bed in a motel room while a man struggles to perform a painful abortion for cash before hurrying out, presumably before the procedure was completed.

Moments later, a friend finds the young woman dead in the bathroom, covered in blood.

Chambers say roughly 1.2 million women received unsafe abortions each year before the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalized the procedure in the U.S. He also says women in poverty are less likely to be able to afford safe abortions and risk being blackmailed.

“The government, comprised of mostly White men, has no place to decide for women what is right for them,” Chambers says. “The ability for any woman in America to make choices concerning her own health is a natural, basic democratic right of everyone. Abortions won’t end, but this democracy will if the government refuses to stay out of people’s personal choices. Make no mistake about it, women will die. There’s nothing pro-life about that.”

Chambers says he’s running for U.S. Senate “to be one of the votes needed to codify a woman’s right to choose as the law of the land.”

The ad ends with Chambers visiting a cemetery and staring at a tombstone that reads “In loving memory of Jane,” referring to the plaintiff’s pseudonym “Jane Roe,” followed by “R.I.P. Women’s Rights. 1973-2022.”

Qualifying begins for the Senate race Wednesday. Chambers is among three Democrats who have been campaigning to unseat Kennedy; Luke Mixon and Syrita Steib.

Mixon has spoken out against abortion, except in cases of rape and incest, and to protect the life of the mother. Steib supports abortion rights.

Louisiana has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 2008.

