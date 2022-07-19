BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Judge again extends block of La.’s ‘trigger law’

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - A Baton Rouge judge on Tuesday extended a temporary restraining order blocking the state from enforcing “trigger laws” outlawing abortion in almost all cases until a decision is made or until July 29.

In a brief hearing Monday in the 19th Judicial District Court, Judge Don Johnson gave both sides an extra day to make additional filings. On Tuesday, the judge ruled to extend the TRO.

Attorneys representing Hope Medical Group in Shreveport, where the majority of Louisiana’s surgical abortions take place, say the law is unconstitutionally vague when it comes to exceptions and protections for doctors.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says the law is clear and invited those who didn’t like the law to move out of state.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry reacts to judge's decision on state's abortion trigger law
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry reacts to judge's decision on state's abortion trigger law

“Ultimately we will win,” he said over the chants of pro-choice advocates outside of the courthouse.

Related: Mississippi abortion clinic at center of high court case is sold, won’t reopen, owner says

The 2006 trigger law was designed to take effect immediately following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. It outlaws virtually all abortions, with no exceptions for rape or incest, only for saving the mother’s life. The law also penalizes doctors who perform abortions with up to 15 years in prison.

The Louisiana Supreme Court will have the final say on the law’s constitutionality.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

Bridge City Escape
LIVE at 3 p.m.: La. governor releasing plan to transfer juveniles from troubled Bridge City facility
AG Landry threatening to withhold funds from New Orleans
AG Landry threatening to withhold funds from New Orleans
Jury expected to be seated on day 2 of DA tax fraud trial
Jury expected to be seated on day 2 of DA tax fraud trial
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks in...
AG calls for funding to be cut following New Orleans officials’ pledge not to enforce abortion laws