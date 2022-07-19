July heat continues

BBB Accredited Business
By David Bernard
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There is not much change to the forecast. We are in deep summer and that means highs well into the 90s. The heat index will flirt with 108 at times going into the weekend so heat advisories will likely continue. The best chance for rain may be on Thursday but that’s not saying much. By and large most of the area will have low rain chances through the weekend.

The heat will likely peak by Sunday or Monday of next week. As the hot area of high pressure retreats to our east it will make way for tropical waves to move by from time to time increasing our chances for rainfall.

Besides a few tropical waves no actual tropical development is expected for at least the next five days.

