Jury of 9 women, 3 men selected in DA Jason Williams tax fraud trial

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A jury of 12 has been seated Tuesday (July 19) in the highly-anticipated tax fraud trial of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams.

Nine women and three men will be sworn in before opening statements begin.

Williams and co-defendant Nicole Burdett Waguespack are accused of defrauding the U.S. government of more than $200,000 in taxes owed by the Jason Rogers Williams and Associates law firm. A guilty verdict on any of the 10 counts they face would force Williams out of the DA’s office, strip the defendants of their Louisiana law licenses and expose them to potential federal prison sentences.

Jason Williams is accused of felony tax fraud. (WVUE)

Federal investigators and prosecutors said the pair deliberately conspired with Henry Timothy, a Westwego tax preparer who already has pleaded guilty to tax charges, to inflate business expenses of Williams’ firm by more than $700,000 and save further tax liability by failing to properly report to the Internal Revenue Service several large cash payments received by clients during the years 2013-17, when Williams sat on the New Orleans City Council.

The trial before U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk is expected to last about two weeks, and kicked off Monday with the first day of jury selection, with the first panel of 94 prospective jurors from several Southeastern Louisiana parishes filling the courtroom and being questioned by attorneys individually in private.

The list of potential witnesses is long for the case, but testimony is expected to be heard from the tax preparer Timothy, the defendants’ former law partner Robert Hjortsberg and Williams’ ex-wife Bridget Barthelemy, daughter of former New Orleans mayor Sidney Barthelemy.

