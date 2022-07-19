BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

K-9 helps border patrol agents seize 250 lbs. of fentanyl

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents found several bundles of fentanyl...
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents found several bundles of fentanyl concealed within the vehicle’s spare tire and gas tank.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Gray News) – A Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents to about 250 pounds of fentanyl stashed inside a truck at the Campo Border Patrol Station on Monday morning.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release that agents found several bundles of fentanyl concealed within the vehicle’s spare tire and gas tank.

“Our agents prevented these dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities,” Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said. “I am proud to say that our Border Patrol agents here in San Diego Sector are responsible for over 50% of all the fentanyl seized by the U.S. Border Patrol this fiscal year.”

The driver and the drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency, while the truck was seized by Border Patrol.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Bannon contempt-of-Congress trial to begin in earnest
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting
A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
Video shows Sesame Place character appearing to avoid Black girls, prompting theme park apology
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, the former home of Emmett and Mamie Till at 6427 S St....
Emmett Till’s house, Black sites to get landmarks funds