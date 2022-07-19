BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Heat remains high with a PM storm chance

Highs will soar into the middle 90s through the week
Heat Advisory
Heat Advisory(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Heat Advisory is up for parts of the area today as our heat levels trend higher and the “cooling” rain storms remain spotty at best.

For your Tuesday, it’s going to be a hot one out there with highs soaring into the middle 90s in most spots. They’ll be a bit of a breeze blowing which should help just a little. Expect a few storms to pop by afternoon but rain coverage doesn’t look all that great--maybe around 30%. The areas under the Heat Advisory can expect feels like readings to top out around 108 later today.

Through the rest of the week it’s the same story, different day type of weather pattern. High heat should yield a Heat Advisory daily and rain chances remain spotty. By the weekend I do see signs of even hotter temperatures moving in with the small rain chances possibly trending even lower. It all has to do with the heat ridge and how it repositions itself over the next several days. We will see how it plays out later in the week.

Great news! All is quiet in the tropics.

