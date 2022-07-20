BBB Accredited Business
2 ponies fatally shot at Tangipahoa Parish horse rescue ranch

Two ponies, pictured at left, were fatally shot by someone Sunday (July 17) at a horse rescue...
Two ponies, pictured at left, were fatally shot by someone Sunday (July 17) at a horse rescue ranch, Tangipahoa Parish authorities said.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Two ponies being cared for at a Louisiana horse rescue ranch was fatally shot by someone last weekend, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The young horses were slain sometime Sunday (July 17) on the grounds of Equine Advocacy of Louisiana, a non-profit horse rescue operation east of Amite, Sheriff Jimmy Travis’ office said. No other details of the animals’ slaughter were disclosed.

No suspects in the fatal shooting have been identified, so the agency is seeking tips from the public. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact TPSO Sgt. Jill Hutcheson at (985) 748-8147 or Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at (800) 554-5245.

