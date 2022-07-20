BBB Accredited Business
Deputies search for 1 after chase ends with truck crashing into home; 3 others arrested

A chase that started in Livingston Parish ended with a truck crashing into a home in Tangipahoa...
A chase that started in Livingston Parish ended with a truck crashing into a home in Tangipahoa Parish, authorities said.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three of a truck’s four occupants are in custody after fleeing deputies and crashing into a home on Wednesday, July 20.

According to Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a pick-up truck near the I-12/ Albany exit, but the driver did not stop and continued to the Pumpkin Center exit.

The truck’s driver crashed into a home, and all occupants ran away on foot, according to LPSO.

Deputies say three of the vehicle’s occupants are in custody.

LPSO and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office report that they are still searching for one person.

The pick-up truck is listed as stolen as per TPSO, added LPSO.

