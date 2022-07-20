BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Girl, 15, killed after driver loses control, strikes ditch in St. James Parish

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 15-year-old girl is dead following a crash in St. James Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on July 19 on Hwy 18 near Locap Road.

Ramiya Sowell, 15, was killed in the crash.

Sowell was one of two passengers in a Honda Accord being driven by a 17-year-old, police say. The car veered off the roadway in a curve and the driver overcorrected while trying to regain control, striking a ditch and overturning, according to LSP.

Neither the driver nor the two passengers were wearing seatbelts, LSP says. All three were ejected from the vehicle.

Sowell suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital in Baton Rouge where she later died.

The driver and the remaining passenger were transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

A toxicology sample was taken from the driver for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards, La. leaders expected to make announcement on State Highway Safety Plan
OJJ to temporarily move juveniles from troubled Bridge City facility to Jetson Center
Jefferson Parish officials, residents react to plan for Bridge City juvenile inmates
Fox 8's Nancy Parker among New Orleanians on Tchoupitoulas Street mural
Fox 8's Nancy Parker among New Orleanians on Tchoupitoulas Street mural
Jefferson Parish officials, residents react to governor's plan for Bridge City inmates
Jefferson Parish officials, residents react to governor's plan for Bridge City inmates