Girl, 15, killed after driver loses control, strikes ditch in St. James Parish

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 15-year-old girl is dead following a crash in St. James Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on July 19 on Hwy 18 near Locap Road.

Ramiya Sowell, 15, was killed in the crash.

Sowell was one of two passengers in a Honda Accord being driven by a 17-year-old, police say. The car veered off the roadway in a curve and the driver overcorrected while trying to regain control, striking a ditch and overturning, according to LSP.

Neither the driver nor the two passengers were wearing seatbelts, LSP says. All three were ejected from the vehicle.

Sowell suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital in Baton Rouge where she later died.

The driver and the remaining passenger were transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

A toxicology sample was taken from the driver for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

