Gov. Edwards, La. leaders expected to make announcement on State Highway Safety Plan

Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will join DOTD Sec. Shawn Wilson, Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis, and Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Executive Director Lisa Freeman for a news conference on Wednesday, July 20.

According to officials, there will be an announcement related to the State Highway Safety Plan.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

In the afternoon, Gov. Edwards will host his 76th monthly statewide call-in radio show, Ask the Governor.

Louisiana State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter will join the Governor for his radio show to speak about COVID and monkeypox in Louisiana.

Ask the Governor is broadcast on 89.3 FM WRKF in Baton Rouge and streamed online at wrkf.org and gov.louisiana.gov.

