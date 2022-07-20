BBB Accredited Business
Hannah: Above-normal summer heat breaks slightly with end of week storm chances

Weekend looks drier
Rain chances
Rain chances(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This week’s heat is coming to a brief pause with increased rain chances through the start of the weekend.

It will still be hot, with temperatures in the low to mid 90s across the area. Thursday should remain fairly dry with a few scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Thursday night and Friday will have more widespread storms as a disturbance moves into the area. Highs will be in the low 90s with the increased cloud cover and rain chances.

By the weekend things dry out again and temperatures rebound back into the mid 90s. Overnight lows will remain in the high 70s all week.

