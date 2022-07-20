Late Fox 8 journalist Nancy Parker has special place on New Orleans artist’s Tchoupitoulas Street mural

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beloved Fox 8 journalist Nancy Parker is among a group of prominent New Orleanians depicted on a new mural adorning a wall along the 1600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street in the Irish Channel.

The mural commissioned by New Orleans businessman Troy Henry features Henry and members of his family, the late chef Leah Chase, the late musician Dave Bartholemew, actor Wendell Pierce, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and others.

“It’s not just for me, it’s not just for Troy. I know it’s for his family’s legacy, but this represents the people of New Orleans,” the mural’s artist Kentrice Schexnayder said. “These are the people of New Orleans.”

Parker, an Emmy- and Edward R. Murrow award-winning fixture at Fox 8 as a reporter and anchor for more than two decades, died in August 2019 while working on a story about stunt pilot Franklin J.P. Augustus.

