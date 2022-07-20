Mayor Cantrell declares July 20 as ‘Queen Sugar Day’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans honored the cast and crew of the hit television series “Queen Sugar” by declaring July 20 as Queen Sugar Day. As the cast, crew and critically-acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay wrapped up production, Mayor LaToya Cantrell bestowed DuVernay with a Key to the City.

During its six years of production, “Queen Sugar” has invested in the City of New Orleans by employing local artisans for its crew and hiring local businesses for its production and sets while featuring the beauty of the Greater New Orleans region on screen. The seventh and final season is expected to debut this September on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

“Since 2016, Queen Sugar has captured the beauty of black families, black love, black history, black land ownership and black culture,” said Mayor Cantrell. “Not only did this series celebrate the hard work and tenacity of African American landowners and business owners of the Greater New Orleans area, but Ms. DuVernay also completely revolutionized the television industry by exclusively hiring women directors for all 88 episodes of the series’ run. The City is grateful to Ms. DuVernay, ARRAY, OWN, Warner Bros. and the entire cast and crew for empowering, uplifting, and amplifying our people’s voices throughout its seven seasons. We are honored to have our city’s rich history recognized on national television and look forward to hosting Ms. DuVernay and the ARRAY team in our city for many more years to come.”

New Orleans has been the fourth major production hub in the nation, bringing major film studios spending billions of dollars and employing over 2,000 local crew members. Filming has taken place in the Greater New Orleans region’s seven film studios, using local film trucking companies, equipment companies and vendors.

DuVernay, ARRAY Filmworks, OWN and Warner Bros. TV’s commitment to producing content in New Orleans continues with season two of the television series “Cherish the Day.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.