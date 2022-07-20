BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Officers rescue baby turtles that hatched on the beach and wandered into a restaurant

Caption
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (Gray News) – Officers with the Key West Police Department responded to a unique call Monday night.

Several tiny sea turtles had made their way into a restaurant, the police department posted on Facebook.

The baby turtles hatched on the beach near the Pier House Resort and Spa.

Instead of heading to the water, they began trekking across the wooden deck and into the closed restaurant.

A restaurant employee and officers carried the baby turtles to the beach in an ice bucket and safely redirected them into the ocean.

Although turtle nesting and hatchling usually happens in the middle of the night, wildlife officials said their routines can be disrupted during the busy beach season.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden to announce climate actions at ex-coal plant in Mass.
Late Fox 8 journalist Nancy Parker is among the New Orleans dignitaries depicted on a new mural...
Late Fox 8 journalist Nancy Parker has special place on New Orleans artist’s Tchoupitoulas Street mural
Former President Donald Trump, center, waves as he arrives for the funeral for his ex-wife...
Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump’s funeral in NYC
The Arizona Republican Party censured Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers after his testimony to...
Arizona GOP censures Rusty Bowers after Jan. 6 testimony