OVERTIME PODCAST: Recapping the LSU Tigers visit to SEC Media Days

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since 2009, Brian Kelly participated in conference media days. Back in the day, he was coaching Cincinnati in the Big East Conference.

At Notre Dame, the new LSU head football coach never had to a full day of interviews for a conference get together.

Thirteen years later, Kelly showed no rust at these conference proceedings. From questions about a Southern accent, to who’s going to be QB1 at LSU, Kelly answered it all.

The LSU Tigers kickoff summer workouts in early August. They start the season against Florida State in New Orleans.

