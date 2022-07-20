BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

People pack Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting in fear of banning books

People packed the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting Tuesday night to protest...
People packed the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting Tuesday night to protest the banning of books.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - People packed the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting Tuesday night to protest the banning of books.

It comes after the book called, ‘Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy,’ was apparently discovered by someone at a branch of the Livingston Parish Library System.

Jamie Pope posted about the discovery on her Facebook page and has concerns.

“I don’t want to ban books. I am just concerned about this content being in the hands of 11 and 12-year-olds. I feel this specific book goes beyond education. I support there being a civil discussion about it. I think parents should at least be that involved if they aren’t okay with it. If they are, cool,” said Pope to WAFB.

Library Board of Control member Erin Sandefur put an item on the agenda to review book content.

Multiple people came up to the podium to speak. Some spoke out against the book being on the shelves, while others protested rumors about book bans.

WAFB did reach out to a spokesperson with the Livingston Parish Library System about the book in question on Monday, they had no comment.

WAFB did reach out to a spokesperson with the Livingston Parish Library System about the book...
WAFB did reach out to a spokesperson with the Livingston Parish Library System about the book in question on Monday, they had no comment.(Livingston Parish Library)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

Coach Kelly and some of the players met the media in Atlanta
OVERTIME PODCAST: Madeline Adams and Garland Gillen recap LSU at SEC Media Days
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
DA Jason Williams' tax preparer takes the stand in federal trial
DA Jason Williams' tax preparer takes the stand in federal trial
Late Fox 8 journalist Nancy Parker is among the New Orleans dignitaries depicted on a new mural...
Late Fox 8 journalist Nancy Parker has special place on New Orleans artist’s Tchoupitoulas Street mural
Fox 8's Nancy Parker featured on New Orleans artist's street mural
Fox 8's Nancy Parker featured on New Orleans artist's street mural