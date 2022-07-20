Tax preparer testifies he did Jason Williams’ bidding on IRS filings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Westwego tax preparer at the heart of the federal tax fraud case against Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams told jurors Wednesday (July 20) that he amended and submitted numerous IRS filings on Williams’ behalf, using figures provided solely by Williams and associate Nicole Burdett.

The tax preparer -- Henry Timothy -- took center stage on the first day of testimony for Williams’ trial in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk. Timothy is considered to be the government’s star witness as it works to prove Williams and Burdett defrauded the U.S. Treasury of more than $200,000 in taxes owed by their Jason Rogers Williams and Associates law firm between 2013-17.

Timothy said he studied accounting at the University of New Orleans, but was not a certified public accountant. He said Williams and Burdett never asked whether he was, nor asked for any credentials, when they hired him to prepare their returns, after being introduced to him by Timothy’s father-in-law.

“He (Williams) told me he wasn’t happy with his tax returns and wanted to amend them,” Timothy told jurors. “He thought they weren’t correct. He asked me to review them and make any needed adjustments.”

Timothy said he was provided with a handwritten list of expenses from Williams and Burdett with which to amend their tax returns. He also said he attached worksheets to the tax returns when he e-mailed Burdett, “so they would know what I was doing.”

But Timothy testified that Williams and Burdett increasingly pressured him to find or invent new, more extensive write-offs to suppress their tax burden.

“It got worse over time,” Timothy said. “We kept increasing the deductions to where it seemed unreasonable. We were over-inflating them too much. By doing that, I might have caused an audit, and they could not have explained it.”

Defense attorneys Lisa Wayne and Billy Gibbens (representing Williams) and Michael Magner (for Burdett) will attempt to discredit Timothy under cross-examination. In their opening statements Tuesday, they portrayed their clients as too trusting, and Timothy as someone who went rogue, making exaggerated and illegal deductions without their approval on the tax documents their clients signed and filed.

Under questioning from prosecutor Kelly Uebinger, Timothy admitted he entered into a plea deal with federal prosecutors in January 2021, pleading guilty to a single count of under-reporting his own personal income. Timothy said he cheated the federal government out of $88,000 of his own owed taxes by falsifying his business expenses.

While Timothy testified he entered the plea deal in hopes of reducing his eventual sentence, he said the government has made him no promises except that a harsher punishment would be sought if he did not testify truthfully about his work for Williams and Burdett.

Williams and Burdett are charged with 10 felony counts related to conspiracy, tax fraud and the failure to report large cash payments made to their law firm. Conviction on any of the felony counts would force Williams out as Orleans Parish DA, lead to the loss of the defendants’ law licenses and expose them to potential federal prison sentences.

