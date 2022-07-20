BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a man was arrested on 100 counts of child porn and other charges on Tuesday, July 19.

EBRSO said Peyton Lambertson, 25, of Zachary, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Peyton Lambertson
Peyton Lambertson(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lambertson is charged with 100 counts of child porn and 100 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, according to officials. Supt. Scott Devillier of the Zachary Community School District confirmed that Lambertson is a teacher in the district.

“We can confirm that he was a teacher in our school district, and we are taking appropriate action,” said Devillier.

Patrick Kimery
Patrick Kimery(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

EBRSO also reported the arrest of Patrick Kimery, no age given, but who is also from Zachary.

He was also booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday on charges of child porn (10 counts) and computer-aided solicitation of a minor (10 counts).

The investigations are ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

Coach Kelly and some of the players met the media in Atlanta
OVERTIME PODCAST: Madeline Adams and Garland Gillen recap LSU at SEC Media Days
DA Jason Williams' tax preparer takes the stand in federal trial
DA Jason Williams' tax preparer takes the stand in federal trial
Late Fox 8 journalist Nancy Parker is among the New Orleans dignitaries depicted on a new mural...
Late Fox 8 journalist Nancy Parker has special place on New Orleans artist’s Tchoupitoulas Street mural
Fox 8's Nancy Parker featured on New Orleans artist's street mural
Fox 8's Nancy Parker featured on New Orleans artist's street mural